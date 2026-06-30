Former commander of military unit to stand trial over overpayment of 36.6 million hryvnias for winter jackets for soldiers

A former commander of a military unit is facing charges over an overpayment of 36.6 million hryvnias for winter jackets and trousers for soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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As noted, in 2022, a military unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region purchased winter uniforms for its troops.

Under the contract, 7,800 jackets and 7,795 pairs of trousers were to be delivered.

The total cost of the purchase was 67.7 million hryvnias.

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What did the investigation find?

As noted, the former unit commander failed to properly verify whether the price and quality of the goods corresponded to their actual value.

At the same time, he signed the contract, the prepayment documents, and the delivery notes, after which the uniforms were accepted and paid for.

It was established that the jackets and trousers were purchased at a significantly inflated price. The difference between the contract price and the market value amounted to over 36.6 million hryvnias.

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What does he face?

The Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs in the Eastern Region has filed an indictment with the court.

The former commander is charged with negligence in the performance of military duty under martial law. He faces 5 to 8 years in prison.