"Wounded Warrior Package": 50,000 adaptive clothing items already delivered to defenders. PHOTO

Units of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun distributing adaptive clothing items developed on the initiative of the Ministry of Defense and the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Where the adaptive clothing was delivered

The first batches of such clothing have already been provided to servicemen undergoing treatment in military medical facilities of the Medical Forces Command located near the combat zones in Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

These military medical facilities currently have top priority for distribution.

Read more: Ukraine’s Medical Forces report critical shortage of specialists: units only 50% staffed

How much clothing has been delivered

A total of 50,000 items of adaptive clothing have already been delivered for wounded military personnel:

Adaptive T-shirts,

shorts,

trousers, etc.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Features of adaptive clothing

widened pant legs and sleeves,

textile fasteners (Velcro),

additional width adjustment.

These elements make it easier to access injury sites during treatment.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the "Wounded Warrior Package" project, which contributes to building a barrier-free environment within the defense sector. The Ministry of Defense will continue developing a comprehensive support system for everyone in need.

Read more: DOT procures 500,000 personal heating devices for military – Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

"Wounded Warrior Package"

The project was developed by the Ministry of Defense team a few months ago. It provides maximum comfort and convenience for all servicemen undergoing treatment in hospitals and medical facilities.

The "Wounded Warrior Package" includes adaptive clothing, hygiene products, and specialized tableware, a total of 30 items.