Ukraine and United Kingdom are working on financing defense using Russian assets, - Fedorov

Ukraine has asked the United Kingdom to expedite the allocation of funds from frozen Russian assets to support the Defense Forces.

This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The minister met with Rachel Reeves, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"I requested that funding under the ERA program be released as soon as possible and that funds from frozen Russian assets be directed toward the needs of the Defense Forces. We have three unwavering priorities: air defense, long-range munitions, and Ukrainian drones. These are the areas that should receive priority funding from our partners today," the statement reads.

Fedorov also briefed Reeves on Ukraine’s AIR–LAND–ECONOMY strategy and defense procurement reform.

Watch more: Fedorov discussed development of anti-ballistic capabilities with his Danish counterpart, Bruus. VIDEO

"Ukraine is transitioning to open, competitive procedures in order to use budget funds more effectively and direct more funding toward the needs of the Defense Forces.

Special attention was given to supporting Ukraine’s air defense. Ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs remain among the greatest challenges for Ukraine, so it is critically important to continue supplying missiles under the PURL initiative.

We also focused on strengthening sanctions against Russia. One area of focus is countering its ‘shadow fleet,’ which helps circumvent sanctions and finance the war," said the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Air defense and drones remain key to Ukraine’s defense, Fedorov says