Air defense and drones remain key to Ukraine’s defense, Fedorov says

Drone Industry

Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that achieving a just peace requires strengthening support in key military areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the minister's speech at the RUSI Land Warfare Conference.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Air defense, drones, and missiles as a basis of deterrence

Fedorov stressed that Ukraine is gradually improving its results in countering air threats. In particular, this is happening thanks to the development of "small air defense."

On the ground, the Defense Forces are increasing strikes on enemy logistics and affecting Russia's economic capabilities. Drones play an important role in this.

"Drones play a key role on the battlefield. In particular, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit every fourth target at the front. Ukraine is taking steps to stay ahead of Russia in every technological cycle," the minister said.

Read more: Following Ramstein summit, Ukraine could receive $4 billion in aid, - Fedorov

Three areas of support to preserve initiative

The minister outlined three key needs that are critically important right now.

The first area is strengthening air defense. Ukraine needs missiles for Patriot systems, including PAC-3 missiles. Support for the priority needs mechanism is also important.

The second area is increasing drone and missile production. According to Fedorov, 2026 will be a record year for the number of drones produced. At the same time, volumes can grow even further if sufficient funding is provided. In addition, exports of Ukrainian technological solutions to partners are planned to be opened.

The third area is artillery ammunition with a longer range. Ukraine needs shells capable of hitting targets at a distance of at least 30 kilometers.

Fedorov also noted that ballistic threats and guided aerial bombs remain the main challenges. Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to neutralize them.

Separately, the minister reported the start of the transformation of military service. This involves a transition to a new contract system with clear conditions and defined terms of service.

As a reminder, Fedorov earlier reported that more than 400 combat units had used the Brave1 Market marketplace and ordered more than 500,000 drones and other equipment using combat points.

Read more: Ukrainian "Termit" UGVs to be manufactured in Germany: agreement signed, - Fedorov