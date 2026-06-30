48 combat engagements recorded at front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defence Forces positions 48 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 30 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Sopych, Korenok, Volfyne, Potapivka, Hirky, Ulanove and Bachivsk in Sumy region came under fire. Luzhky and Sumy were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the north

One combat engagement with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. At the same time, the occupiers carried out 28 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defence toward Mala Vovcha and near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice near the settlements of Kolisnykivka and Borivska Andriivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: The Defence Forces have struck two bridges in the occupied territories. Russian command posts have come under attack, according to the General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Ozerne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to push our soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko and Udachne, and toward Serhiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times near the settlements of Piddubne, Ternove and Kalynivske.

Read more: Enemy is launching heaviest attacks in Sloviansk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: Military-industrial complex in Volgograd, Pantsir-S1 complex, and Petropavlovsk car ferry in Crimea hit, - General Staff