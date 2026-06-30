The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, is considering the possibility of significantly restricting bilateral contacts with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of escalating tensions in relations due to historical disputes between the two countries.

This has been reported by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing a source close to the Polish president, according to Censor.NET.

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What Navrotsky can do

The Presidential Palace in Poland believes that Kyiv’s moves towards the canonisation of historical figures from the OUN and UPA represent a systematic policy rather than a coincidence. Moreover, the Polish side links this activity to serious domestic political problems within Ukraine itself.

"We view this statement with caution, as the actions of Zelenskyy and his entourage are provocative in nature, and we will not be part of a script written by Kyiv, which, incidentally, plays into Russian propaganda. The Ukrainian President’s decisions are aimed primarily at a domestic audience, to shore up his weak position, and are also intended to cover up corruption scandals involving leading Ukrainian politicians", said a spokesperson for the Presidential Office.

Read more: Ukrainian man in Poland threatened Nawrocki online: he has been detained

A ‘level-headed’ response on 11 July

The source claims that Nawrocki may make his position public on 11 July –– on the ‘National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide Committed by the OUN and the UPA in the Eastern Territories of the Second Polish Republic’.

"We will not respond harshly. We are going about our business, and we will consistently label criminals operating under the UPA banner as perpetrators of genocide. We do not need to respond today or tomorrow. This can be prepared calmly and delivered during the commemorations on 11 July, when the President is due to speak", emphasised the publication’s source.

Karol Nawrocki’s entourage is considering limiting contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whilst continuing to provide assistance to Ukraine, they added.

Kyiv’s position

As a reminder, on Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on the Ukrainian National Pantheon, intended to honour outstanding historical figures.

"No one will ever tell us how to live, how to speak, whom to love, whom to be grateful to, or which heroes to honour," Zelenskyy said at the time.