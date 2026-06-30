ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10777 visitors online
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
171 0

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: four people injured

Russian attacks injure four in Dnipropetrovsk region

On 30 June, four people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 50 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

  • The district centre, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, Tomakivka, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under attack.
  • An enterprise, an apartment block, and cars were damaged.
  • A 42-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Three more men, aged 77, 56, and 42, will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russian strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to 7, wounded man dies in hospital

Synelnykove district

  • The enemy struck the Slovianske, Bohynivka, Pokrovske, Malomykhailivka, Petropavlivka, and Vasylkivka communities.
  • An agricultural enterprise and private houses were damaged.

See more: Russian army attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were wounded and there was significant destruction. PHOTOS

As a reminder, over the past day, the enemy shelled energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, some families in the frontline area were left without electricity.

Author: 

Dnipropetrovsk region (2415)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 