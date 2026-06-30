Russian strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to 7, wounded man dies in hospital

A 59-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries during an enemy attack on Dnipro the day before died in the hospital this morning.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of the enemy strike

As noted, the doctors did everything they could, but, unfortunately, they were unable to save him.

"This missile strike claimed the lives of seven people—six men and one woman," the regional governor clarified.

See more: In Dnipro, building and organ in House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged. PHOTOS

Condition of the injured

According to him, 16 injured residents remain in medical facilities. Seven of them are in serious condition.

What preceded it?

On June 29, it was reported that the enemy had struck a facility in Dnipro. There were reports of fatalities and dozens of wounded.

By evening, it was reported that six people had been killed in Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike, with a total of 35 wounded in the region.

Read more: Six people now known to have been killed in Russian strike on Dnipro, 35 injured across region in total. PHOTOS