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Russian strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to 7, wounded man dies in hospital
A 59-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries during an enemy attack on Dnipro the day before died in the hospital this morning.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the enemy strike
As noted, the doctors did everything they could, but, unfortunately, they were unable to save him.
"This missile strike claimed the lives of seven people—six men and one woman," the regional governor clarified.
Condition of the injured
According to him, 16 injured residents remain in medical facilities. Seven of them are in serious condition.
What preceded it?
- On June 29, it was reported that the enemy had struck a facility in Dnipro. There were reports of fatalities and dozens of wounded.
- By evening, it was reported that six people had been killed in Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike, with a total of 35 wounded in the region.
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