Occupiers strike civilian car with drone in Kherson: one killed, three injured

On the evening of 30 June, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in central Kherson with a strike drone. A 50-year-old man was killed in the attack, and three other people were injured.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko, Censor.NET reports.

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"At around 7:00 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked a civilian car in central Kherson," the statement said.

Read more: Russians hit Kherson with KABs: two injured

Casualties

A 50-year-old man was killed in this enemy drone strike.

Three more people were injured.

Read more: Occupiers attack mother and her three children with drone in Kherson: They were hospitalized

The head of the City Military Administration expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the occupiers’ latest victim and wished the injured a speedy recovery.