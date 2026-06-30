Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 30 June, Air Force says

On the evening of 30 June, the movement of Russian strike drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 8:44 p.m., UAVs were reported heading toward the city of Boryspil.

At 8:55 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were reported near the settlement of Mena in Chernihiv region and the settlement of Vysokopillia in Kherson region.

At 8:58 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the south-eastern and northern directions, with the use of aerial weapons.

Updated information

At 9:23 p.m., KABs were reported in Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Updated information

At 10:18 p.m., there was a threat of ballistic weapons (south).

At 10:19 p.m., a missile was reported in Mykolaiv region.

At 10:49 p.m., the threat of ballistic weapons being used was lifted.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Read more: Enemy UAV attacked residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv