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Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk: fire has reportedly broken out at parking lot for Russian logistics vehicles
Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk on the night of July 1.
According to Censor.NET, Exilenova+ reported this.
A fire broke out after the explosions
According to a source, a fire broke out in the city following a series of explosions.
Monitoring sources report that a parking lot for Russian military logistics vehicles was likely hit.
At this time, there is no official confirmation regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.
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