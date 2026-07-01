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News Explosions in Donetsk
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Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk: fire has reportedly broken out at parking lot for Russian logistics vehicles

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Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk on the night of July 1.

According to Censor.NET, Exilenova+ reported this.

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A fire broke out after the explosions

According to a source, a fire broke out in the city following a series of explosions.

Monitoring sources report that a parking lot for Russian military logistics vehicles was likely hit.

At this time, there is no official confirmation regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

Watch more: In Debaltseve, Donetsk region, ammunition depot of Russian Armed Forces detonates after attack. VIDEO

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