Russia is launching the most intense assaults in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors, – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 256 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers have been recorded.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, and carried out 81 air strikes, dropping 246 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,801 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,083 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 47 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five artillery pieces, one depot, six UAV command posts and another key enemy target.

Read more: Russia lost 1,210 troops and nearly 400 vehicles and pieces of specialized equipment in past 24 hours, - General Staff

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, six clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out three air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and fired on the positions of our troops and populated areas 65 times, including twice using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 12 times in the direction of Mala Vovcha, Khatne, Zarubinka, Sheviakivka, and in the area of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory, and Artilne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 14 times, attacking towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Ozerne, Borova, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 27 assaults towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the area of Riznykivka and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement took place in the Malynivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 31 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Hryshyne, Novomykolaivka, Nikanorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, and towards Serhiivka and Bilytske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Piddubne, Ternove, and Kalynivske.

On the Huliaypole sector, the occupiers carried out 23 attacks towards the settlements of Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 203 combat engagements took place, AFU repelled 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says