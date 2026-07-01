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Russia lost 1,210 troops and nearly 400 vehicles and pieces of specialized equipment in past 24 hours, - General Staff
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,210 Russian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the AFU.
Russian army losses over the past 24 hours
According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have lost:
- personnel – 1,210;
- tanks – 2;
- armored fighting vehicles – 5;
- artillery systems – 71;
- MLRS – 2;
- air defense systems – 4;
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 1,891;
- vehicles and tankers – 395;
- specialized equipment – 1;
- ground-based robotic systems – 5.
Total Russian losses
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the estimated losses of the Russian army are as follows:
- approximately 1,404,760 military personnel;
- 12,069 tanks;
- 24,856 armored combat vehicles;
- 45,111 artillery systems;
- 383,067 UAVs of operational and tactical level;
- 114,499 vehicles and tankers.
The General Staff noted that the data is being verified.
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