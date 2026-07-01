Russia lost 1,210 troops and nearly 400 vehicles and pieces of specialized equipment in past 24 hours, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,210 Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the AFU.

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Russian army losses over the past 24 hours

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have lost:

personnel – 1,210;

tanks – 2;

armored fighting vehicles – 5;

artillery systems – 71;

MLRS – 2;

air defense systems – 4;

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 1,891;

vehicles and tankers – 395;

specialized equipment – 1;

ground-based robotic systems – 5.

Read more: Russia loses five times as many soldiers each month as Ukraine, - Rubio

Total Russian losses

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the estimated losses of the Russian army are as follows:

approximately 1,404,760 military personnel;

12,069 tanks;

24,856 armored combat vehicles;

45,111 artillery systems;

383,067 UAVs of operational and tactical level;

114,499 vehicles and tankers.

The General Staff noted that the data is being verified.

Read more: Russian army’s losses reach up to 35,000 month – Zelenskyy