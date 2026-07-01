Killings of civilians in Bucha: suspicion reported to Russian occupier Tareyev

Artem Tarayev, commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces, has been notified of his status as a suspect in a case involving crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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"In March 2022, his unit controlled the area around Yablunska, Vodoprovidna, and Vokzalna Streets. It was from there that Russian troops carried out so-called 'mop-up operations': they entered homes, interrogated civilians, checked phones, and searched for those they considered to be pro-Ukrainian.



According to the investigation, at least 22 civilians were killed in this unit’s area of responsibility," the Prosecutor General said.

Specific crimes have been documented: the intentional killings of six civilians in Bucha, the attempted murder of another civilian, and the cruel treatment of at least nine people.

Read more: Kim, key Russian commander who participated in occupation of Bucha and killing of civilians, will stand trial, - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

"What matters is not only who pulled the trigger, but also who gave the orders, commanded subordinates, knew about the crimes, or knowingly allowed them to take place.



A commander cannot hide behind his subordinates. He bears the same responsibility as the perpetrator. That is precisely why we are identifying not only those who killed, but also everyone who made these crimes possible.



Russian military commander Artem Tarayev has been charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder," Kravchenko concluded.