Rada supported creation of Ukrainian National Pantheon

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill on the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The decision was supported by 287 members of parliament.

It is known that the Pantheon will be state-owned, and the design for the future complex will be selected through an open architectural competition.

Construction will be funded from the state budget.

In addition, by a vote of 282, the Rada instructed the speaker to immediately sign the adopted bill and forward it to the president for his signature.

Zelenskyy thanked the members of parliament who supported the bill on the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

"This is an important step—not only in the context of our history and Ukrainians’ honoring of their own heroes, but also in the context of laying the groundwork for long-term social unity in the future.

This is possible when our state’s decisions are based on recognizing reality—those whom people truly honor, those who have made a truly historic contribution to the defense, development, and strengthening of Ukraine, its subjectivity, independence, and glory. I look forward to the bill being submitted for immediate signing," he added.

What preceded it?