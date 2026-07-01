144 people drowned in Ukraine in month, including 35 children, - State Emergency Service

In June 2026, 144 people died in Ukraine’s bodies of water, including 35 children.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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The death toll has risen sharply

According to the State Emergency Service, during the same period last year, 90 people lost their lives in water-related incidents, including 10 children.

"144 people, including 35 children, died in bodies of water across Ukraine during June 2026," the State Emergency Service reported.

Since the beginning of 2026, 276 people, including 37 children, have died in the country's bodies of water.

The State Emergency Service notes that the number of tragedies has risen sharply due to the hot weather. Most often, people die while swimming in natural bodies of water and areas not equipped for swimming.

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