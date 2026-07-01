EU will pursue ’dual strategy’ to achieve peace in Ukraine, - Costa

During Ireland’s six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Union will continue to focus on supporting Ukraine and stepping up pressure on the aggressor state.

This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, in Dublin during the ceremony marking the start of Ireland’s presidency, according to Censor.NET and citing Ukrinform.

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Support for Ukraine

"As far as European values and Europe’s security are concerned, they are being put to the test in a complex global geopolitical context. But as it navigates these treacherous waters, the European Union has a clear compass – international law – and a clear map – multilateralism and a rules-based international order. This is yet another reason why Ireland – with its consistent and principled defence of both multilateralism and international law – is the right choice to hold the presidency at this crucial time," said Costa.

He also added that these principles and values are what underpin the EU’s unity in its support for Ukraine.

"And we will continue to do everything we can to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," added the President of the European Council.

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The situation on the front line

Koshta emphasised that the situation on the battlefield is changing "thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces", whilst Europe’s support for Ukraine and "unrelenting pressure on Russia" have played a decisive role.

"In fact, over the next six months, under Ireland’s leadership, we will continue to pursue this two-pronged strategy. Because Russia must realise that time is not on its side. And that it must move from the battlefield to the negotiating table," he concluded.