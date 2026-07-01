73 clashes since start of day on front line: heaviest fighting is in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on 1 July 2026, the Russian aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 73 times on the front line.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas is continuing. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Neskuchne, Sopych, Kozache, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Volfyne, Hirky, Buniakyne, Mala Slobidka, Bezsalivka, Potapivka and Ulanove were hit; in the Chernihiv region, Kovpynka was affected. Luzhky and Korenok were targeted by air strikes.

The situation in the North

It is reported that in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupying forces carried out 31 shelling attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russia is launching the most intense assaults in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors, – General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made nine attempts to break through the defences towards Ternova, Chaikivka, Sheviakivka, Zarubinka and in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia and Artilne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the Novoselivka area and towards the settlements of Stavka and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the Riznykivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders launched three attacks towards Tykhonivka, Mykolaivka and in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 13 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Kostiantynivka and Illinivka; three attacks are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 14 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Vasylivka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko and Serhiivka. Three firefights are ongoing.

Read more: 48 combat engagements recorded at front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

The situation in the south

According to the General Staff, in the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces have successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Dobropillia area and in the direction of the settlements of Hirke, Krynychne, Huliaipolske and Charivne. Two further engagements are ongoing.

The enemy has not carried out any offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk sectors at present.

In other areas, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.