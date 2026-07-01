Ukraine opens up exports of weapons and defence technologies: Fedorov explains how mechanism will work

Drone Industry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a transparent mechanism for exporting Ukrainian-made weapons and defence technologies.

This was reported by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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"The government has approved the first transparent mechanism for exporting Ukrainian weapons. This is a task set by the President of Ukraine so that Ukrainian manufacturers receive clear rules for working with international partners, can scale up production, attract investment and, at the same time, guarantee that the needs of Ukraine's Defence Forces are met as a priority," the minister said.

It is noted that a clear procedure has been created, establishing unified rules for the state, manufacturers and partners.

How the mechanism will work:

Drone Deal partner countries with which Ukraine has the relevant intergovernmental agreements will be able to purchase Ukrainian weapons and technologies and work directly with Ukrainian manufacturers;

a transparent procedure is being introduced for reviewing manufacturers' export applications. They will be considered within a clearly defined period of up to 30 days. The mechanism applies to the transfer of weapons and defence technologies worth UAH 15 million or more;

the list of partner states will be formed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the list of critical goods that cannot be transferred will be drawn up by the Ministry of Defence together with other authorised bodies;

Ukrainian technologies will remain under state protection. Transfers will take place without the transfer of intellectual property rights, while re-export or transfer to third parties will be possible only with Ukraine's written consent. If products manufactured using Ukrainian technologies are exported to third countries, 20% of their value will go to the state budget.

Read more: Umerov on Ukrainian arms exports: We are working on practical implementation; first contracts are already awaiting approval

Needs of Defence Forces remain a priority

At the same time, the head of the Defence Ministry stressed that the needs of Ukraine's Defence Forces remain the unchanged priority. Therefore, exports will be possible only if the Ukrainian military is guaranteed to be supplied.

"If the state needs a certain weapon, permission may not be granted. At the same time, a manufacturer will be able to export products if it guarantees the simultaneous fulfilment of a state contract and an export order," the minister said.

Fedorov stressed that Ukrainian defence tech has already proven its effectiveness on the battlefield.

"Our task is to create conditions under which Ukrainian manufacturers can scale up production, open new markets and attract international investment without losing the priority of supplying the Defence Forces," he emphasised.

The minister is convinced that opening up exports is another step toward developing Ukraine's defence industry and strengthening the economy.

"The stronger Ukrainian manufacturers become, the more modern technologies the Defence Forces receive," he concluded.

Read more: US lifts arms import restrictions on Ukraine, - Stefanishyna