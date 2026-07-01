Around 50,000 missions carried out weekly through drone management system, Fedorov says

Drone Industry

Nearly 50,000 missions are carried out, and more than 230,000 reports are submitted every week through Mission Control, a management system for unmanned units.

This was reported by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during the large-scale Brave1 Advantage defence tech event, Censor.NET reports.

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How Mission Control works and why it is needed

According to him, such volumes of information make it possible to assess the effectiveness of unmanned systems in real time and make operational decisions.

The minister explained that the system helps to see the overall picture of task performance.

"This is a project that allows us to understand, in general, how many operations there were, how many sorties there were, the life cycle of each drone, and its effectiveness," Fedorov said.

Mission Control makes it possible to plan missions, use resources and frequencies rationally, and see the areas where crews are operating.

The system covers the main tasks of unmanned units, including reconnaissance, strikes, mining, logistics, and evacuation. It is used to coordinate the actions of different units.

"Instead of paper reports and spreadsheets, commanders collect all the necessary information directly in the system," the minister concluded.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had approved a transparent mechanism for exporting Ukrainian-made weapons and defence technologies.

Read more: EU has allocated 3.9 billion euros for drones for Ukraine