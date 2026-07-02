Over past day, russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: truck driver was killed and three people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed and "Molniya" drones, FPV drones, and MLRS systems. In Nova Odesa, a 66-year-old truck driver was killed and three other men were wounded as a result of a strike on an agricultural enterprise.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy attacks in the region over the past 24 hours, as of 7:30 a.m. on July 2:

Nova Odesa

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with a "Shahed"-type UAV. A 66-year-old man—a truck driver—was killed as a result of the strike on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in Nova Odesa. Three other men—aged 25, 42, and 50—were injured and hospitalized. As of this morning, their condition is moderate. Warehouse buildings and a truck were also damaged, and a fire broke out.

In the city of Pervomaisk, a garage was damaged. There were no casualties.

See more: Russian forces struck construction superstore in Mykolaiv region: massive fire broke out. PHOTOS

The city of Mykolaiv

During the day, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv, reportedly with a "Molniya"-type strike drone. There were no casualties.

Bashtanka District:

Overnight, the enemy attacked the Snihurivka community with "Molniya" drones. The attack targeted energy and critical infrastructure. There were no casualties.

See more: Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: energy infrastructure damaged, casualties reported. PHOTOS

Mykolaiv district:

Yesterday, the enemy launched three attacks using "Molniya"-type strike drones and three attacks using FPV drones against the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities. The enemy also carried out two strikes—presumably with MLRS—against the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.

In addition, early this morning, the enemy attacked the Halytsynivska community with a "Molniya"-type strike drone. As a result, a 66-year-old woman in the village of Lupareve suffered an acute stress reaction. She was treated on the spot. The roof of a private home was damaged.

Read more: Russia attacked energy and transport infrastructure of Mykolaiv region: 5 injured