Explosions rocked Crimea - media reports suggest possible damage in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Feodosia

In occupied Crimea, explosions and gunfire were heard on the night of July 2. According to reports from local Telegram channels, possible strikes were recorded in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Feodosia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's "Crimea.Realities" and the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Russian occupation administration, an air raid alert was issued in Sevastopol at 3:21 a.m. and lasted about two hours. The occupation authorities did not report on the consequences of the attack or any possible hits.

Possible injuries

At least two explosions were heard in Sevastopol. There were also reports of a powerful explosion near the state-run district power plant in Simferopol.

In Feodosia, there may have been three strikes near the oil depot and another one in the area of Mount Tepe-Oba, where Russian radar stations are located. It is currently impossible to independently verify these reports.

In addition, media reports indicate that fires have broken out at the "Donuzlav" and "Mityaevo" power substations in the western part of the peninsula. The former is a high-voltage hub substation, while the latter supplies electricity to nearby communities and is connected to a 32 MW solar power plant.

Read more: Ukraine to build up technological capabilities for strikes on Russian military targets, and not only in Crimea – Fedorov