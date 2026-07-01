Ukraine to build up technological capabilities for strikes on Russian military targets, and not only in Crimea – Fedorov

Ukraine will continue to expand its technological capabilities for strikes on Russian military targets, including in occupied Crimea.

This was stated by Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov at a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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He noted that the Russians had turned occupied Crimea into a military base to support the occupation of southern Ukraine and redeploy forces to the east.

That is why the peninsula remains an important military and logistics target.

See more: In temporarily occupied Crimea, drones attacked substation supplying Russian military facilities. PHOTO

"The technological level of our country's development has led to the fact that today we are able to carry out such operations, and we are working to ensure that this technological capability grows every day and that we are able to carry out new operations with new force, and not only in Crimea. We have a clear plan for what to do with this. As for escalation, it seems that Putin has already escalated the situation to the maximum with his strikes," Fedorov added.

Read more: Hangars with fighter jets at Saki military airfield in occupied Crimea hit, - SSU