Russians struck Mykolaiv with "Shahed" drones: three wounded, one man in critical condition

Today, July 2, Russian troops launched "Shahed" strikes on the city of Mykolaiv, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Injured in the attack

As of now, three people are known to have been injured in the "Shahed" attack on the city.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition.

The two women received medical treatment at the scene.

Read more: Over past day, russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: truck driver was killed and three people were injured

Destruction

It is reported that five houses were damaged and fires broke out.

See more: Russian forces struck construction superstore in Mykolaiv region: massive fire broke out. PHOTOS