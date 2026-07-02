Russians struck Mykolaiv with "Shahed" drones: three wounded, one man in critical condition
Today, July 2, Russian troops launched "Shahed" strikes on the city of Mykolaiv, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Injured in the attack
As of now, three people are known to have been injured in the "Shahed" attack on the city.
- The man was hospitalized in serious condition.
- The two women received medical treatment at the scene.
Destruction
It is reported that five houses were damaged and fires broke out.
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