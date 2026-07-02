European Commissioner Kos on Russia’s strike on Ukraine: Our condemnation must be accompanied by strong support

European Commissioner Marta Kos condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, while emphasizing that this condemnation must be accompanied by resolute support.

She announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russia bombarded Kyiv with missiles and drones all night long. People were killed in their own homes. Children were among the dozens of wounded. EU staff had to be evacuated to shelters.

"Our condemnation must be accompanied by resolute support. Ukraine needs the means to defend itself and a reliable path to EU membership. Russia is waging a war to destroy Ukraine as a nation and deprive it of its European future. Europe must ensure that Russia does not succeed," she emphasized.

Read more: Ruscists killed 7-year-old girl in Dnipropetrovsk region: entire family was affected

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 18 people were killed;

Nearly 90 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Read more: Ruscists killed 7-year-old girl in Dnipropetrovsk region: entire family was affected