Kyiv residents submit over 350 reports of damaged property after Russian attack – Kuleba
More than 350 reports of damaged property were submitted by Kyiv residents after Russia’s massive attack on the capital. The most destruction was recorded in the Darnytskyi district.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, dozens of apartment buildings in Kyiv were damaged as a result of the shelling, and some of them were completely destroyed.
"As of now, more than 350 reports of damaged property have already been submitted in Kyiv," Kuleba said.
Darnytskyi district suffered the most
According to the official, the most difficult situation remains in the Darnytskyi district, where more than 40 residential buildings were damaged. A search and rescue operation is continuing at the site.
In total, more than 880 reports of damaged property have already been submitted across Ukraine through the Diia app after Russian strikes over the past day.
Victims are being helped to apply for compensation
District commissions are currently inspecting buildings, determining the extent of destruction and people’s need for temporary housing.
After the inspections are completed, the information will be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property. This will serve as the basis for participation in the eRecovery program or for major repairs.
At headquarters deployed in the affected districts of the capital, employees of Administrative Service Centers are advising residents on applying for assistance.
"Local self-government bodies must promptly conduct inspections, provide people with temporary housing, and organize the work of headquarters so that every affected family receives assistance without unnecessary bureaucracy," Kuleba stressed.
Background
- After Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv, the deaths of 21 people have been confirmed, and more than 80 others were injured. Some people are missing. Rescuers are working at 15 locations. The Darnytskyi district of the capital suffered the most destruction, with part of a multi-storey building destroyed.
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