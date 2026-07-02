Kyiv residents submit over 350 reports of damaged property after Russian attack – Kuleba

More than 350 reports of damaged property were submitted by Kyiv residents after Russia’s massive attack on the capital. The most destruction was recorded in the Darnytskyi district.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, dozens of apartment buildings in Kyiv were damaged as a result of the shelling, and some of them were completely destroyed.

"As of now, more than 350 reports of damaged property have already been submitted in Kyiv," Kuleba said.

Darnytskyi district suffered the most

According to the official, the most difficult situation remains in the Darnytskyi district, where more than 40 residential buildings were damaged. A search and rescue operation is continuing at the site.

In total, more than 880 reports of damaged property have already been submitted across Ukraine through the Diia app after Russian strikes over the past day.

See more: During attack on Kyiv, Regional Intensive Care Hospital – which had been evacuated from Mariupol – was damaged. PHOTOS

Victims are being helped to apply for compensation

District commissions are currently inspecting buildings, determining the extent of destruction and people’s need for temporary housing.

After the inspections are completed, the information will be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property. This will serve as the basis for participation in the eRecovery program or for major repairs.

At headquarters deployed in the affected districts of the capital, employees of Administrative Service Centers are advising residents on applying for assistance.

"Local self-government bodies must promptly conduct inspections, provide people with temporary housing, and organize the work of headquarters so that every affected family receives assistance without unnecessary bureaucracy," Kuleba stressed.

See more: Over 52,000 people took shelter in Kyiv Metro during Russian Federation’s night-time attack, - Kyiv Metro. PHOTO

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