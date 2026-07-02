Russians killed two people and injured nine in Dnipropetrovsk region: children among those killed and injured

Throughout the day on July 2, Russian troops attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones, artillery, aerial bombs and a missile, killing and injuring civilians. Children are among those killed and injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dnipro district

In the Dnipro district, a gymnasium and apartment buildings were damaged.

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under attack. A private house and cars were damaged.

A 66-year-old man was killed in Russian strikes.

A 75-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.

A 72-year-old woman is also in hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

See more: Aftermath of Russia’s overnight strikes on petrol stations in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Bohynivka, Vasylkivka and Petropavlivka communities. Apartment buildings and private houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged.

A 7-year-old girl was killed. Another girl, aged 11, and a 14-year-old boy are in hospital in moderate condition. Three adults were also hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.

Read more: Russia again attacks DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: power supply quickly restored