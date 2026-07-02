Zelenskyy awards 444 defenders of Ukraine, 231 of them posthumously
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 444 defenders of Ukraine, 231 of them posthumously.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Decree No. 572/2026 of July 2, published on the website of the head of state.
Awards for courage and service
The document states that the awards are granted for personal courage. They are presented for defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity. The awards were also granted for selfless performance of military duty.
"The awards are granted for personal courage shown in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless performance of military duty."
What awards the servicemen received
The defenders received the President's Cross of Military Merit. They were also awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, For Courage, Princess Olga, 3rd class, and Danylo Halytskyi.
In addition, the servicemen were awarded the Medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland, and For Saved Life.
Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy had conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on nine defenders, eight of them posthumously.
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