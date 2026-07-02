Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 killed, rubble clearance continues in Darnytskyi district

In Kyiv, at least 25 people were killed, and 100 have been injured as a result of Russia's massive attack on the night of July 2. Rubble clearance is ongoing.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET informs.

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Search for people continues

At one of the sites in the Darnytskyi district, rubble clearance and the search for people are still ongoing. Five dead have been found there alone, and another eight people are not in contact, Tkachenko reported.

As of 5:30 p.m., police also reported 100 injured, including three young children and one minor. Information on the number of victims is being clarified, as rescue and search operations are continuing at the sites.

Read more: Ukraine needs protection against Russian missiles. We are negotiating with partners on this – Zelenskyy

Massive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 2, Russian troops launched 496 UAVs of various types and 74 missiles of various air-, ground- and sea-based types at Ukraine.

Kyiv was the main target of the attack. The Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts came under attack.

As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings and private residential houses, non-residential buildings, an emergency medical service substation, a business center, market grounds and parked cars were damaged and partially destroyed. In total, more than 130 buildings were affected.

Due to the aftermath of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily changed.

Read more: Night strike on Kyiv: Enemy attacks DTEK energy facilities, part of capital left without power