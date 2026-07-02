Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 UAVs at Ukraine: 48 missiles and 476 drones were shot down. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 2 July, Russian occupiers fired 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What weapons did the enemy use?

In total, the ruscists launched 570 air-attack weapons:

4 3M22 ‘Zircon’ anti-ship missiles (launch area – Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation);

24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch sites – Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Russian Federation);

34 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – Vologda Oblast, the Russian Federation);

8 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area – Novorossiysk, the Russian Federation);

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles (launch area – Voronezh Oblast, the Russian Federation);

496 Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas-type attack UAVs, ‘Banderol’ loitering munitions, and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones (from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Hvardiiske area in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

How did the air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 524 targets – 48 missiles and 476 drones of various types:

4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

32 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

8 Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles;

476 enemy UAVs of various types.

As of 09:00, 25 ballistic missiles and 12 attack UAVs were recorded as having struck 33 locations, and the wreckage of downed UAVs was found at 18 locations. Information regarding several missiles is being verified.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several attack UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

Read more: Ukraine needs not statements, but decisions after Russia’s night terror, - Sybiha

Massive shelling of Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using attack drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard for several hours, whilst air defence forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed reports:

at least 13 people were killed;

more than 80 were injured, including two children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged;

rescue operations were ongoing at many locations, with people possibly still trapped under the rubble.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe damage, in particular:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

See more: Massive attack on the Kyiv region: seven injured, damage reported in several districts (updated). PHOTO