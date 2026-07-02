Ukraine needs not statements, but decisions after Russia’s night terror, - Sybiha

Following another massive Russian attack on the night of July 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on international partners to make a decision as soon as possible to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and to respond to Russia’s latest war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, in a post on social media platform X, the diplomat emphasized that following the "night of horror" in Kyiv, Ukraine's main message to its allies is the need for immediate action.

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According to Sibiga, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "can only wage a cowardly and terrorist war against civilians, women, and children."

"After all, he cannot achieve anything in the confrontation with the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the foreign minister noted.

The minister emphasized that the Russian attacks constitute serious war crimes.

"We are informing all our partners and international organizations about these incidents, calling for those responsible to be held accountable and for a decisive response," he wrote.

Ukraine is calling for concrete decisions, not mere statements

According to Sibiga, the international community must move beyond statements of condemnation to providing practical support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is calling on the international community to take decisive action. Not just words of condemnation, but concrete steps to put an end to Russian terror," he emphasized.

The foreign minister noted that Ukraine needs decisions to be made as soon as possible regarding the transfer of air defense systems and missiles, as well as increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Decisions to increase support for Ukraine, including energy assistance, are needed now, not later!" he said.

Sybiga urged people not to justify the Russian strikes

The minister also criticized attempts to portray Russia’s massive strikes against Ukraine as a response to attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on military targets within Russian territory.

"It is immoral to justify Russia's atrocities against Ukrainians by claiming that Moscow is responding to Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian territory," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha emphasized that, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has the legal right to self-defense and to strike legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor state.

"Russia has no right whatsoever to launch any attacks on Ukraine, while Ukraine has every right to respond, defend itself against the aggressor, and strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory," he emphasized.

In closing, the minister called on the international community not to equate the aggressor with the state under attack.

"Do not justify atrocities that cannot be justified," Sybiha wrote.

He also said that on the second day of his working visit to Japan, he would brief his foreign counterparts on the consequences of Russia’s latest massive attack on Ukraine.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Fire in Kyiv's Obolon District following a massive attack by Russia. VIDEO

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 13 people were killed;

54 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations were underway at many locations; people might still be trapped under the rubble.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Watch more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 13 dead so far, rescue operation continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS