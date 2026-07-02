Zelenskyy announces "just response" to Russia for shelling of Kyiv: what should it be? Vote on Censor’s Telegram channel

On the night of 2 July, Russia carried out one of its largest missile attacks on Kyiv, killing at least 25 people. After that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow would definitely receive a "just response" for the devastating shelling of the capital.

Censor.NET readers are invited to determine the most appropriate and effective direction for retaliatory strikes by the Defence Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the aggressor country. What, in your opinion, should Ukraine’s "just response" be?

Take part in the poll on Censor.NET’s Telegram channel and see what our other readers think.