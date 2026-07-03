Three more bodies have been recovered from rubble in Kyiv following Russian attack: death toll has risen to 30. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations continued throughout the night in Kyiv at the sites of the Russian strike. Rescuers recovered the bodies of three people who had been killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"Kyiv: a further three bodies have been recovered. The death toll has risen to 30," the statement reads.

At the sites of the strikes, rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble and carry out search and rescue operations.

Massive strike on Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July, Russian forces carried out one of their largest air strikes. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers deployed 496 drones of various types and 74 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles. The Ukrainian capital was the main target of the attack.

The Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv came under Russian fire.

As a result of the attack, blocks of flats and private residential buildings, non-residential buildings, an ambulance substation, a business centre, a market area and parked cars were damaged or partially destroyed.

In total, over 130 buildings were affected in the capital. Due to the consequences of the Russian strike, the authorities temporarily altered public transport routes.

3 July has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces "just response" to Russia for shelling of Kyiv: what should it be? Vote on Censor’s Telegram channel

The search and rescue operation is ongoing













