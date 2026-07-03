China has not responded to Ukraine regarding its details in Russian weapons, - Vlasiuk

Ukraine has never received from China the results of an investigation into the use of Chinese components in Russian weapons, even though it has repeatedly provided relevant information and evidence.

According to Censor.NET, Vladislav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine’s Representative for Sanctions Policy, stated this to reporters.

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According to him, Ukraine values China as a trading partner and acknowledges that Beijing does not officially supply lethal weapons to Russia. At the same time, consultations regarding Chinese components found in Russian weapons have not yet yielded any concrete results.

"We have never received a response regarding the results of any investigation they might have conducted based on the information we provided," said Vladislav Vlasiuk.

Ukraine has provided China with photographic evidence

Vlasyuk said that following one of the massive shelling attacks on Kyiv, Ukrainian experts discovered parts manufactured at a Chinese factory in June of this year.

According to him, the Ukrainian side provided Chinese diplomats with photographic evidence of the origin of these components, but never received a response.

After receiving no response from Beijing, Ukraine imposed sanctions on five Chinese manufacturers whose products were found in Russian weapons.