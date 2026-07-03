Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and several regions due to heat (updated)

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

This was reported by DTEK’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Citizens will be additionally informed in the event of any changes.

Ukrenergo said that due to the high level of electricity consumption and equipment overload amid the heat, emergency power outages had been applied in several regions of Ukraine.

The restrictions will be lifted immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that as a result of hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity.

On 2 July, Ukrenergo said that no outages were planned for 3 July.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in three districts of Odesa – DTEK