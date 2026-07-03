Russians attack industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person killed and five wounded

Today, on 3 July, Russian troops struck an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring others.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, Russian guided aerial bombs attacked one of the industrial enterprises. The premises were damaged.

See more: Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

There is preliminary information about one person killed and at least five injured.

See more: Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS