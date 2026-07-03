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News Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russians attack industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person killed and five wounded

Russian KAB strike hits enterprise in Zaporizhzhia

Today, on 3 July, Russian troops struck an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring others.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

As noted, Russian guided aerial bombs attacked one of the industrial enterprises. The premises were damaged.

See more: Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

There is preliminary information about one person killed and at least five injured.

See more: Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (779) shoot out (17856) Zaporizhzhia region (2200) Zaporizkyy district (427)
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