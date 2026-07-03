Russians attack industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person killed and five wounded
Today, on 3 July, Russian troops struck an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring others.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
As noted, Russian guided aerial bombs attacked one of the industrial enterprises. The premises were damaged.
Victims of the attack
There is preliminary information about one person killed and at least five injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password