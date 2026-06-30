Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked one of the buildings in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by Fedorov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The building was damaged, and the fire has been extinguished," he said.
Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured as a result of the Russian strike.
Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
The number of casualties has risen to four.
A 48-year-old woman and men aged 51, 54, and 67 sustained injuries.
What preceded it?
On June 29, Russian occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration building.
The Russians also targeted public transportation.
Several people were killed as a result of the strike on a minibus.
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