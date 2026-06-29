Occupiers strike building of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration again – Ivan Fedorov (updated)
On Monday, June 29, Russian troops struck the building of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.
This is stated in a statement by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.
Strike on administrative building and fire
According to Ivan Fedorov, a fire broke out at the site after the strike. It was quickly localized.
Consequences of shelling for people
Ivan Fedorov also said that no one was injured as a result of the Russian strike.
Earlier, it was reported that Russians struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: one person was killed and 12 injured, and a young woman suffered burns to about 90% of her body.
Updated information
At 8:06 p.m., Fedorov reported that the enemy had struck the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration again. According to him, no one was injured.
- Earlier, it was reported that Russians struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: one person was killed and 12 injured, and a young woman suffered burns to about 90% of her body.
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