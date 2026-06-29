Occupiers strike building of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration again – Ivan Fedorov (updated)

Photo: наслідки удару по Запорізьків ОДА (t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On Monday, June 29, Russian troops struck the building of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

This is stated in a statement by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on administrative building and fire

According to Ivan Fedorov, a fire broke out at the site after the strike. It was quickly localized.

Consequences of shelling for people

Ivan Fedorov also said that no one was injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: one person was killed and 12 injured, and a young woman suffered burns to about 90% of her body.

Updated information

At 8:06 p.m., Fedorov reported that the enemy had struck the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration again. According to him, no one was injured.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: one person was killed and 12 injured, and a young woman suffered burns to about 90% of her body.

See more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: two people have been killed and 17 wounded, 5-year-old boy is in critical condition (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS