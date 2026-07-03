Azerbaijan to help Ukraine with reconstruction – Ministry for Development

Azerbaijan is ready to share with Ukraine its own experience in the post-war recovery of territories, including legislative mechanisms used after the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity to enable the return of citizens.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities and Territories Development following a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in Ukraine’s recovery and investment attraction.

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Ukraine and Azerbaijan discuss joint projects

The participants in the meeting focused primarily on creating financial mechanisms that would allow Azerbaijan’s business presence in the Ukrainian market to expand.

They also discussed the possibility of joint work with Asian investment funds to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Separately, the parties discussed prospects for establishing joint ventures, in particular in the production of municipal transport and construction, with the involvement of Azerbaijani companies and specialists.

Ukrainian delegation invited to Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani side also invited representatives of Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities and Territories Development to visit the country’s regions to study practical experience in post-war reconstruction and establish direct contacts with potential investors.

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