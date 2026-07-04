Putin ordered continuation of massive strikes on Ukraine and threatened to expand "security zone"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that the Russian Federation’s army must continue to launch massive strikes against targets within Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the infrastructure that supports their operations.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, he made these remarks during a visit to an auxiliary command post of the Russian Federation’s combined arms group.

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Putin has ordered that the attacks should not cease

According to the Kremlin leader, strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure must continue.

"In this regard, I would like to note that the task of carrying out massive, concerted strikes on the infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the facilities that ensure its functioning must be continued," Putin stated.

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At the same time, he repeated the claims typical of Russian propaganda about alleged "Ukrainian strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Russian Federation" and stated that, in response, Russia would expand the so-called "security zone".

The Kremlin has once again claimed to have captured the Luhansk region

During his speech, Putin also once again claimed to have fully captured the Luhansk region, referring to it as the "liberation of the LPR". The Russian side has made similar claims on numerous occasions since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, the Kremlin leader claimed that Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region had allegedly been captured. Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had also claimed that Putin had been briefed on the "liberation" of the town, though the Russian side provided no evidence to back up these claims.

At the end of June, Putin also claimed that Russian troops were just over 10 km from Sumy and only 2.5–5 km from Kupiansk.

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