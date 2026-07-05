Polish government has secretly supplied Ukraine with Patriot missiles, - Deputy Marshal of Sejm Bosak

Krzysztof Bosak, co-chair of Poland’s far-right, anti-Ukrainian party ‘Confederation’ and Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, has stated that in March the Polish government secretly supplied Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

He noted that Poland had purchased these missiles from the US to establish a multi-layered air defence system.

"They were purchased by Poland from the US to create a multi-layered air defence system, which you have been hearing about in the media for years, but which remains unfinished to this day," he said.

According to Bosak, these are the only missiles that Poland has ever had or currently possesses, and which are capable of countering Russian ‘Iskander’ missiles, which ‘pose a threat to Poland and are deployed in the Kaliningrad region’.

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