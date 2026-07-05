Poland will declassify details of all military aid to Ukraine and investigate disclosure of state secrets, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland’s Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has ordered the declassification of information regarding military aid to Ukraine for the period 2022–2026. The Polish Military Counter-Intelligence Service will also investigate the disclosure of state secrets.

Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The scale of aid to Ukraine will be disclosed

According to him, he took this decision after consulting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the process of transferring equipment to Ukraine had been initiated by the previous government, led by the then Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak. The President – currently Karol Nawrocki, and previously Andrzej Duda – was kept informed of each transfer.

Investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information

In addition, the Polish Minister of Defence has instructed the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (SKW) to investigate who deliberately attempted to disclose a state secret.

"We are operating in a war situation on our borders, and any actions contrary to Poland’s national interest jeopardise the safety of Polish citizens — Mr Blaszczak, you have already done this once. We will hold everyone to account for this, regardless of any immunities. In everything I do, I am always guided by the security interests of Polish citizens," added Kosiniak-Kamysz.

What led up to it?

The statement by the Polish Minister of Defence came after Krzysztof Bosak, co-leader of Poland’s far-right, anti-Ukrainian party ‘Confederation’ and Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, statedthat in March the Polish government had secretly supplied Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.