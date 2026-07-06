69 enemy attacks on front since beginning of day: fiercest fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, July 6, 2026, Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 69 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, and Hirky in Sumy region came under attack. Bunakyne and Korenok were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place. The occupiers carried out 14 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including one using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried three times to break through the defense near Starytsia and toward the settlements of Izbytske and Chaikivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions so far.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Nadiia and Novoselivka and toward the settlements of Lyman, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Riznykivka and Zakitne. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia, and toward Stepanivka, Toretske, and Vilne. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 17 times to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske and Novopidhordne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,409,630 people (+1,290 per day), 12,081 tanks, 45,388 artillery systems, 24,878 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivskyi direction, the enemy tried three times to advance near Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia and Huliaipilske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: St. Petersburg oil terminal, Baltic Fleet base and enemy helicopter hit, - General Staff