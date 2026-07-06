Russians launched missile strike on Ochakiv community: man was injured
On 6 July, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration.
"The Russians have struck the Ochakiv community, reportedly with air-to-ground missiles," the statement reads.
- A 61-year-old man was injured in the attack and has been admitted to hospital.
- A building in the recreational area has been damaged.
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