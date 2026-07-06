Russians launched missile strike on Ochakiv community: man was injured

On 6 July, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"The Russians have struck the Ochakiv community, reportedly with air-to-ground missiles," the statement reads.

A 61-year-old man was injured in the attack and has been admitted to hospital.

A building in the recreational area has been damaged.

Read more: Over past day, russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: truck driver was killed and three people were injured