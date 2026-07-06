Germany has earmarked €11.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and record level of defence spending in its 2027 budget, - media

The German Government has approved the draft federal budget for 2027, which provides for a significant increase in defence spending and the allocation of 11.6 billion euros for military support to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Spiegel reports on this.

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According to the approved document, total federal budget expenditure in 2027 will amount to 555.4 billion euros. This is almost 31 billion euros more than planned in the 2026 budget, which provides for expenditure of 524.5 billion euros.

Defence spending is set to rise by almost a third

The draft budget provides for an increase in defence spending to 109.7 billion euros. This is roughly a third more than this year’s expenditure on the Bundeswehr.

A separate line item in the document allocates 11.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. These funds are to be used to support Ukraine’s defence in the war against Russian aggression.

Read more: Germany has brought charges against Ukrainian Kuznetsov in connection with Nord Stream pipeline sabotage case

The government is also planning to take on new borrowing

To finance the budget, the German government plans to raise 118.7 billion euros in new borrowing.

Furthermore, taking into account the special funds to be used for infrastructure development, achieving climate neutrality and modernising the Bundeswehr, the country’s total new debt commitments in 2027 could reach around 200 billion euros.