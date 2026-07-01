Germany has brought charges against Ukrainian Kuznetsov in connection with Nord Stream pipeline sabotage case

The German Attorney General has for the first time brought formal charges against Ukrainian national Serhii Kuznetsov, whom investigators believe to be the organiser and leader of the sabotage group that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines on 26 September 2022.

This was reported by the ARD television channel’s news programme Tagesschau, according to Censor.NET.

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Charges against a Ukrainian national

According to German journalists, the evidence gathered against Serhii Kuznetsov is "absolutely conclusive". The investigation has established that he was the leader of the sabotage group. The Ukrainian allegedly commanded operations from aboard the yacht ‘Andromeda’, from which, according to the investigation, divers were deployed in the autumn of 2022 to carry out an attack on the gas pipelines.

Investigators also found evidence on his mobile phone suggesting his involvement in the bombing. According to the investigation, whilst in prison in Italy, Kuznetsov spoke on the phone with relatives and acquaintances about the bombing.

The man is accused of an attack on energy infrastructure (which constitutes a war crime under international law), resulting in an explosion and destruction.

How the sabotage took place

According to the case file, a Ukrainian team, which included several professional civilian divers, chartered the yacht ‘Andromeda’ in the autumn of 2022. On board, experts subsequently found microparticles of a mixture of military explosives — hexogen and octogen.

Saboteurs placed homemade bombs fitted with timers directly on the pipes on the seabed. On 26 September 2022, the devices detonated, completely destroying three of the four lines of the "Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2" gas pipelines.

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The sabotage of the ‘Nord Stream’ pipelines