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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war are approximately 1,412,250 personnel (+1,200 in last 24 hours), 12,097 tanks, 45,508 artillery systems, and 24,899 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,412,250 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 6, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,412,250 (+1,200) persons
  • tanks – 12,097 (+9) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,899 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 45,508 (+57) units
  • MLRS – 1,917 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,478 (+5) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,848 (+15) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 394,846 (+2,129) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,887 (+37) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 117,085 (+399) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,394 (+5) units

Watch more: Operators of Volia battalion hit 12 occupiers near Vovchansk: some ruscists did not even try to flee. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 7 липня

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Russian Army (12130) Armed Forces HQ (5336) liquidation (3104) elimination (7563)
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