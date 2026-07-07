Ukraine has strengthened its negotiating position thanks to its successes on front line and support of its partners, - Sybiha. PHOTO
Ukraine has managed to strengthen its negotiating position thanks to its improved position on the battlefield, the support of its partners and its unity.
This was stated by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, during a panel discussion entitled ‘Shifting Roles: Ukraine as a Guarantor of European Security, Rethinking Dependencies’ in Ankara, according to Censor.NET.
"Ukraine has strengthened its negotiating position thanks to its improved position on the battlefield, the support of its partners and its unity," he assured.
"Ukraine no longer merely needs protection – it has become a provider of security and a reliable partner that contributes to strengthening security, particularly in the Middle East," the minister emphasises.
According to him, the strengthening of Ukraine’s and the free world’s positions automatically means a weakening of Russia’s influence in Africa, the Global South and Central Asia.
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