War accelerates ageing and takes its toll on heart: WHO has reported rapid deterioration in health of Ukrainians

The prolonged full-scale war is having a devastating impact on the physical and mental well-being of Ukraine’s citizens. Accumulated stress, chronic sleep deprivation and living in conditions of uncertainty not only accelerate the ageing process, but also lead to a sharp rise in the number of heart attacks, strokes and serious neurological disorders.

This was reported by Dr Jarno Habicht, the representative of the World Health Organisation in Ukraine and head of the local office, according to Censor.NET.

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According to WHO research, around 70 per cent of Ukrainian adults report that their well-being has deteriorated significantly compared with the pre-war period. At the end of 2025, half of those surveyed confirmed that this negative trend had only intensified over the past year.

Among the most common complaints faced by Ukrainians are:

Sleep disturbances and insomnia — 72%;

Headaches and migraines — 59%;

Symptoms of anxiety, depression and PTSD — 54 per cent.

"The stress that has built up over the last four years and the prolonged experience of living in a state of war are already manifesting themselves in a rise in the prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases," Dr Habicht emphasised.

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Medical statistics already clearly show the physical consequences of psychological exhaustion. For example, in Ukraine, the number of hospital admissions due to strokes has risen by 11 per cent, and those due to heart attacks by 7 per cent.

Internally displaced persons have proved to be a particularly vulnerable group, as they are facing a double emotional burden due to the loss of their homes and being forced to relocate.

Furthermore, according to the National Health Service of Ukraine, the number of somatic conditions triggered by stress has reached a critical level. For example, in the field of neurology, the number of confirmed diagnoses has more than tripled compared with 2022.