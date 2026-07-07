’Middle Strike’ in June: Defence Forces struck 15 bridges, air defence systems and Russian command centres, says the Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

In June 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued their systematic campaign to strike at the enemy’s operational rear using middle-strike capabilities. Among other things, the defenders focused on striking bridges used by the enemy to transport equipment, ammunition and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the agency’s press office.

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"The destruction of logistics, warehouses, command centres, air defence systems and other components of Russia’s offensive operations using mid-range strike capabilities is aimed at implementing Ukraine’s defence strategy, in particular at halting the enemy on the ground," the statement notes.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence outlines the key results of the ‘middle strike’ in June.

We are disrupting Russian logistics: 15 bridges have been hit

Russian logistics were among the priority targets in June. Over the course of the month, strikes were carried out on 15 bridges (8 railway and 7 road bridges) in the temporarily occupied territories:

Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – 4 (Rozdolne, Voinka, Vladyslavivka, Ichky);

Zaporizhzhia region – 4 (Petershagen, Vasylivka, the Korsak River, Azov);

Kherson region – 3 bridges (Stavky, Henichesk Strait, Chonhar);

Donetsk region – 2 (Hranytne, Novoazovsk);

Luhansk region – 2 (the Aidar River, the Luhanchik River).

Bridges are vital arteries of Russian military logistics.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 7th Air Assault Forces Corps begin destroying occupiers’ logistics near Pokrovsk with Fire Point drones. VIDEO

The consequences of the damage to the road bridge near Rozdolne in Crimea

The deliberate and systematic destruction of bridge infrastructure on key logistics routes isolates individual sections of the front line and makes it difficult or impossible to replenish reserves promptly.

Blinding Russia’s air defence systems: 9 targets hit

During June, a total of nine air defence sites and associated radar infrastructure were hit:

4 "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems (Vidne, the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Kerch Strait area (two units), Feodosia, Dolynske (Zaporizhzhia region);

3 S-400 air defence missile systems (in the Kerch Strait area – two missile launchers and a radar station forming part of the air defence system);

RBSN-4N short-range radio navigation system (Saki airfield);

the ‘Nebo’ radar station (Kerch area);

the "Skala-M" radar system (Kerch area).

These successful operations form part of a systematic strategy aimed at creating ‘blind spots’ in the enemy’s defences.

Damage to the ‘Pantsir-S1’ missile and gun system in Crimea

The destruction of radar stations and air defence systems deprives the enemy of the ability to provide cover for its own military installations, and also paves the way for further effective strikes by the Defence Forces.

Strikes on Russian depots and headquarters

In June, more than 30 incidents were recorded involving various types of warehouses where the following were stored:

logistical resources;

fuels and lubricants;

UAV;

ammunition.

In addition, strikes were carried out against more than 40 UAV control centres, as well as 15 command posts and command-and-observation posts.